Transfer: Caicedo prefers to join Chelsea over Liverpool; Man United interested in Antonio Silva

Caicedo prefers to join Chelsea over Liverpool

Moises Caicedo has revealed who he would rather join between Chelsea and Liverpool. The 21-year-old midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge this summer as Mauricio Pochettino looks to further bolster his options in the middle of the park. According to The Telegraph, Caicedo still wants to join Chelsea despite interest from Liverpool, who have outbid the Blues. The report states hope remains that a move to west London can be done in the next 48 hours.

SOURCE: The Telegraph

Manchester United interested in Antonio Silva

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing 19-year-old Portuguese central defender Antonio Silva. A report from 90min claims that Manchester United are now looking at central defensive reinforcements. And they have identified 19-year-old Benfica centre-back Antonio Silva as a possible target.

SOURCE: 90min

Casadei set for Leicester move

Cesare Casadei was at Leicester’s Seagrave training ground on Wednesday as he prepares to join the Foxes on loan from Chelsea, according to the BBC. The Italian is set to be unveiled as a Leicester player before this weekend’s trip to Huddesfield. Enzo Maresca said after the Foxes’ win over Burton that he couldn’t say much, but admitted he will see in the “next days”.

SOURCE: BBC

