Transfer: Caicedo informs fans he wants to leave Brighton; Man United want to sign Leon Goretzka

Caicedo informs fans he wants to leave Brighton

Chelsea-bound Moises Caicedo reportedly informed Brighton fans during the club’s award ceremony that he wants to permanently leave the club this summer, according to Sussex World. The Blues have been eyeing a move for the midfielder for a long time now but are refusing to match the Seagulls’ demand of £100 million for the Ecuadorian.

SOURCE: Sussex World

Man United want to sign Leon Goretzka

Manchester United have already signed a creative midfielder in the form of Mason Mount this summer, still, they want to further improve things in the center of the park. As per today’s version of Abendzeitung, Man Utd want to sign Bayern Munich midfielder, Leon Goretzka. Man Utd have been linked with the Kaiser for some time. Last month, Sky Sports reported that even after luring Mount, they are interested in signing Goretzka, who could be lured for a fee of around £34m-£43m (40-50 million euros).

SOURCE: Abendzeitung

Oli Hammond: Nottingham Forest midfielder joins Robins on loan

Cheltenham Town have signed midfielder Oli Hammond on a season-long loan from Nottingham Forest. The 20-year-old has been part of the Forest academy since the age of eight and made his first-team debut in the EFL Cup last season. Hammond has also represented Wales at under-21 level and played in their European qualifier in June.

SOURCE: BBC

RSport (

)