Transfer: Caicedo confirms he is open to join Chelsea; Man Utd edging closer to Onana agreement

Moises Caicedo confirms he is open to join Chelsea

Moises Caicedo has confirmed that he is open to joining Chelsea in the summer transfer window. The Blues are currently in talks with Brighton as they look to sign the Ecuadorian midfielder. Caicedo could cost Chelsea a fee in the region of £80million as Mauricio Pochettino looks to strengthen his midfield options. “It’s a big team, that’s true,” Caicedo said. “A very historic team and I can’t say no because it’s a very big, historic, beautiful team. The city as well is beautiful,” he added.

Man Utd edging closer to Onana agreement

Manchester United are edging closer to an agreement for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana after more talks between the clubs, Sky Sports has been told. It’s thought discussions over a compromise on the fee have been very positive with personal terms not expected to be a problem. United are thought to be encouraged by Onana‘s desire to join.

Icardi agrees Gala switch

Mauri Icardi has agreed to join Galatasaray on a permanent transfer from Paris Saint-Germain following a successful loan spell, according to Sky Sports. Icardi bagged 22 goals for the Istanbul giants last term to help them to the Super Lig title.

