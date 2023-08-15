Transfer: Caicedo completes move to join Chelsea; Liverpool wants to hijack Man Utd Pavard move

Caicedo completes Chelsea move

Chelsea have confirmed the capture of Moises Caicedo in a £115million deal from Brighton. The midfielder has moved to Stamford Bridge from Brighton after being on Chelsea’s radar for much of the summer. The Seagulls had been keen to keep hold of their man and rejected several bids from the Blues, before accepting Liverpool’s £110m offer late on Thursday. But Chelsea have now met Brighton’s demands in order to get their man.

SOURCE: Daily Mirror

Liverpool want to hijack Man Utd Pavard move

Munich-based outlet Abendzeitung are reporting that Liverpool have joined Man United in the race for Bayern defender Benjamin Pavard. Pavard has just one year remaining on his current contract in Germany and can therefore leave the club at the right price. Liverpool are looking for some defensive cover while United want Pavard, who can also provide competition at right-back, to replace Harry Maguire. The World Cup winner commented two fire emojis on former international team-mate Raphael Varane’s Instagram picture on Monday night after the centre-back headed the winner for United in their 1-0 win over Wolves.

SOURCE: Abendzeitung

Neville urges Man Utd to sign Amrabat

Gary Neville believes the signing of Sofyan Amrabat would prevent Manchester United midfielder Casemiro from getting “absolutely torn to shreds” like he did against Wolves. Casemiro and his midfield team-mates, Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount, “got ripped apart” during a chaotic Red Devils performance, as they scraped past Wolves with an unconvincing 1-0 victory to get their Premier League campaign off to a winning but also concerning start. Their unbalanced midfield gave ex-captain Neville food for thought and in his opinion demonstrated why United boss Erik ten Hag has been pursuing Morocco international Amrabat.

SOURCE: Daily Mirror

