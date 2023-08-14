Transfer: Caicedo completes Chelsea medical; Man Utd prepare to pay £29m for Benjamin Pavard

Caicedo completes Chelsea medical

Chelsea have moved a step closer to finalising their £115m British-record transfer for Moises Caicedo. The Brighton star has completed his medical at the Blues’ training ground in Cobham this morning, as reported by Sky Sports , after the two clubs struck an agreement on the record deal. Caicedo, 21, will sign an eight-year contract with the option of a further year included.

SOURCE: Sky Sports

Man Utd prepare to pay £29m for Pavard

Manchester United are prepared to go as high as £29million for Bayern Munich star Benjamin Pavard, according to Bild. However, the German giants have told the Red Devils that they will not sell for any less than £39m. Thomas Tuchel is in need of Pavard after his club’s move for Kyle Walker fell through. It remains to be seen whether United are prepared to up their offer.

SOURCE: Bild

Neymar undergoing Saudi medical

According to the Athletic, Neymar is currently undergoing his medical with Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal ahead of a big money move from PSG. The report states that the former Barcelona winger is set to sign a two-year deal after PSG boss Luis Enrique made it clear he was not in his plans for the new season. Neymar joins the likes of Ruben Neves, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Kalidou Koulibaly as Al Hilal’s newest high profile signings.

SOURCE: The Athletic

