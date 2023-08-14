SPORT

Transfer: Caicedo completes Chelsea medical; Man Utd prepare to pay £29m for Benjamin Pavard

Caicedo completes Chelsea medical

Chelsea have moved a step closer to finalising their £115m British-record transfer for Moises Caicedo. The Brighton star has completed his medical at the Blues’ training ground in Cobham this morning, as reported by Sky Sports , after the two clubs struck an agreement on the record deal. Caicedo, 21, will sign an eight-year contract with the option of a further year included.

Man Utd prepare to pay £29m for Pavard

Manchester United are prepared to go as high as £29million for Bayern Munich star Benjamin Pavard, according to Bild. However, the German giants have told the Red Devils that they will not sell for any less than £39m. Thomas Tuchel is in need of Pavard after his club’s move for Kyle Walker fell through. It remains to be seen whether United are prepared to up their offer.

Neymar undergoing Saudi medical

According to the Athletic, Neymar is currently undergoing his medical with Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal ahead of a big money move from PSG. The report states that the former Barcelona winger is set to sign a two-year deal after PSG boss Luis Enrique made it clear he was not in his plans for the new season. Neymar joins the likes of Ruben Neves, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Kalidou Koulibaly as Al Hilal’s newest high profile signings.

