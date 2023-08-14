Transfer: Caicedo completes Chelsea medical; Chelsea closing in on deal for Romeo Lavia

Caicedo completes Chelsea medical

Chelsea have moved a step closer to finalising their £115m British-record transfer for Moises Caicedo. The Brighton star has completed his medical at the Blues’ training ground in Cobham this morning, as reported by Sky Sports , after the two clubs struck an agreement on the record deal. Caicedo, 21, will sign an eight-year contract with the option of a further year included.

SOURCE: Sky Sports

Chelsea are now closing in on the capture of Southampton midfielder Romeo La. According to Sacha Tavolieri, the player is currently in London and he was celebrating his move with his friends at the weekend. The player’s camp believes that he is off to Stamford Bridge and it will be interesting to see if the Blues confirm the agreement soon. The 19-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool as well. But it seems that Chelsea have secured an agreement with Southampton and they have convinced the player as well.

SOURCE: Sacha Tavolieri

Neymar’s Al-Hilal medical today

Neymar is due to have a medical with Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal later on Monday after Paris Saint-Germain agreed to sell the Brazilian star for £77million. As Mirror Football exclusively reported in April, PSG have been keen to offload Neymar after six seasons in the French capital amid growing fitness concerns and the club’s new footballing strategy. The former Barcelona winger has agreed to leave the Ligue 1 champions and multiple reports claim that he’ll earn an eye-watering annual salary of £129m by signing for Al Hilal.

SOURCE: Mirror Football

