Transfer: Caicedo Close to Joining Chelsea as Personal Terms Agreed, United ‘table £47m offer Onana

Caicedo Close to Joining Chelsea as Personal Terms Agreed

Moises Caicedo’s move to Chelsea looks increasingly likely as the young midfielder has reportedly agreed to personal terms with the club. Although no contract has been signed yet, this development is a positive sign for the Blues who are keen to secure a deal before their upcoming trip to the United States. According to sources at football.london, Brighton and Hove Albion are willing to accept an offer around £80 million for Caicedo, a figure that Chelsea believes is within their means.

United ‘table £47m offer Onana

According to Calciomercato, Piero Ausilio, Inter Milan’s chief, has allegedly traveled to London to negotiate with Manchester United. It is believed that United has offered a bid of £47m for goalkeeper Andre Onana over the past weekend. While the Italian club is hoping to receive around £51m, there is optimism that a deal can be reached soon. Both parties are eager to come to a conclusion, with Inter Milan looking to secure funds to potentially acquire Romelu Lukaku. If the deal goes through, Onana could sign a contract for up to five years with a salary of £5m per year.

Atalanta Reject Man Utd’s Part-Exchange Offer for Hojlund

Manchester United’s bid to acquire Rasmus Hojlund through a part-exchange deal has been unsuccessful as Atalanta is adamant about a cash transaction. The Italian club has set a price tag of €100 million (£85.5 million) on the 20-year-old, a sum that United deems excessive, especially given their limited summer budget.

Shrewsbury Town Secure Loan Deal for Luton Wing-Back

Shrewsbury Town has announced the signing of wing-back Elliot Thorpe on a season-long loan from Premier League side Luton Town. The 22-year-old Thorpe, who had previously worked with Shrewsbury’s current manager Matt Taylor during his time at Tottenham Hotspur’s academy, joined Luton in 2021 and had a loan spell at Burton Albion last season. (Source: football.london)

