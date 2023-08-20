Transfer: Bruno Fernandes open to Brazil move; Chelsea best placed to sign Ivan Fresneda

Bruno Fernandes open to Brazil move

Bruno Fernandes admits he could be open to joining a Brazilian side in the future. The 28-year-old’s contract at United runs until 2026, but while there is little chance of an imminent move, he would consider itas he told ESPN Brazil: “Whenever I can, I follow it, because I find Brazilian football attractive, electric football, with a lot of quality, joy, very one-on-one. “It’s pure football. And I think that now, with the coaches that are there, not only the Portuguese, but also Brazilians, are increasingly developing in the tactical part. “I don’t really like talking about the distant future, but it’s like I said. It’s attractive football, very interesting. The only thing is that the trips are very long there in Brazil (laughs). “There are many competitions, many clubs that play Libertadores and Sudamericana, very good competitions. I’m not saying no, because Brazilian football is very attractive, and we never know the future.”

SOURCE: ESPN Brazil

Chelsea best-placed to sign Ivan Fresneda

Chelsea are best placed to sign Ivan Fresneda due to the defender’s price tag and Barcelona’s inability to close the deal swiftly. Despite some doubts from elsewhere, Mundo Deportivo Sport Witness insists Chelsea are best placed to sign Ivan Fresneda in this window. Barcelona are also keeping close tabs, but they have not closed the deal swiftly, thus opening the door for the Blues to enter the chase.

SOURCE: Mundo Deportivo

Palace enter Henderson race

Crystal Palace are ready to enter the race to sign Manchester United’s Dean Henderson. The goalkeeper is among the understudies to Andre Onana at Old Trafford and the Red Devils are willing to let Henderson leave on a loan basis with the option to buy. Last term the Englishman went out temporarily to Nottingham Forest, who are also looking to sign him.

SOURCE: Daily Mirror

SportClub (

)