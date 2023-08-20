Transfer: Bruno Fernandes open to Brazil move; Amrabat ‘very close’ to joining Liverpool

Bruno Fernandes open to Brazil move

Bruno Fernandes admits he could be open to joining a Brazilian side in the future. The 28-year-old’s contract at United runs until 2026, but while there is little chance of an imminent move, he would consider itas he told ESPN Brazil: “Whenever I can, I follow it, because I find Brazilian football attractive, electric football, with a lot of quality, joy, very one-on-one. “It’s pure football. And I think that now, with the coaches that are there, not only the Portuguese, but also Brazilians, are increasingly developing in the tactical part. “I don’t really like talking about the distant future, but it’s like I said. It’s attractive football, very interesting. The only thing is that the trips are very long there in Brazil (laughs). “There are many competitions, many clubs that play Libertadores and Sudamericana, very good competitions. I’m not saying no, because Brazilian football is very attractive, and we never know the future.”

SOURCE: ESPN Brazil

Amrabat move ‘very close’

Sofyan Amrabat’s move to Liverpool is ‘very close’ with the midfielder having already agreed terms on a deal, according to Spanish outlet Nacional. United have consistently been linked with the Moroccan, who played under Erik ten Hag at FC Utrecht. The Reds boss is open to further signings but will need to sell players first. That delay looks to have allowed Liverpool to swoop, with the report suggesting Amrabat is ‘one step away’ from joining Jurgen Klopp’s side.

SOURCE: Nacional

City make Wirtz enquiry

Manchester City have asked Bayer Leverkusen about the availability of Florian Wirtz, according to Relevo. The Sky Blues are on the hunt for a new attacking midfielder after missing out on West Ham’s Lucas Paqueta and losing Ilkay Gundogan to Barcelona. Wirtz, 20, likes Pep Guardiola ‘a lot’, although it is claimed that a move would be difficult to thrash out this summer.

SOURCE: Relevo

