Transfer: Brighton reject £80m bid from Chelsea for Caicedo, Juve hold talks with Chelsea for Lukaku

Brighton reject £80m bid from Chelsea for Caicedo

Brighton and Hove Albion have rejected an £80million bid (£75m plus £5m in add-ons) from Chelsea for Moises Caicedo, according to The Athletic. The improved proposal was submitted on Thursday and turned down instantly email.

It is the fourth offer Chelsea have made for the 21-year-old after they had offers worth £60m, £65m, and £70m knocked back by Brighton.

Caicedo, who is with the south coast club in the U.S. on their summer tour, wants the move and personal terms will not be a problem. Brighton hope to keep the Ecuador international and it is expected to take north of £100million for the stance of owner Tony Bloom to change.

Brighton have considered recent transfers such as the £105m signing of Declan Rice by Arsenal in deciding their valuation of Caicedo.

Juve hold talks with Chelsea for Lukaku

Italian news outlet Calciomercato has reported that Juventus’ sporting director, Cristiano Giuntoli, will travel to England to hold talks with Chelsea for a potential loan move for Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian striker has been linked with a transfer away, with Juventus emerging as his preferred destination.

Personal terms have already been agreed upon between Lukaku and Juventus, but talks are progressing slowly, causing concern for the 30-year-old forward. Lukaku finds himself out of favor at Chelsea and has been omitted from Mauricio Pochettino’s 29-man squad for the Blues’ pre-season tour in the US.

FC Copenhagen complete Elyounoussi signing

FC Copenhagen have signed Norway international Mohamed Elyounoussi until the summer of 2027. The 28-year-old forward most recently played with Southampton and moves to FCK on a free transfer. He also spent two seasons on loan at Celtic.

Evans to continue role with Man Utd in US

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has confirmed defender Jonny Evans and striker Joe Hugill will remain with the squad in the US. He said “we need the numbers for proper training to hit our targets”.

Evans signed a short-term deal to cover pre-season and to keep his fitness up. We are told a more permanent contract for next season cannot be ruled out.

Henderson nearing loan return to Forest

There is growing optimism a deal can be agreed between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest over a return to the City Ground for keeper Dean Henderson.

Forest are edging closer to signing Henderson on a loan deal with an obligation to buy. Henderson wants to return to the club where he spent last season on loan. There is willingness from all parties to get a deal done.

