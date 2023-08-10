Transfer: Benjamin Pavard wants to join Man Utd; Chelsea submit $61m bid for Romeo Lavia

Pavard wants Man Utd move

Benjamin Pavard, the Bayern Munich defender, has been identified by Manchester United as an option to replace West Ham-bound Harry Maguire. And BILD say the Frenchman is interested in a move to Old Trafford because he wants to play more. French outlet L’Equipe meanwhile say United could get a deal done for around £26million, with Maguire’s exit to bring in around £30m.

Chelsea submit $61m bid for Romeo La

Chelsea have lodged a massive bid for Southampton’s Romeo La as they rival Liverpool’s interest in the midfielder. The Blues have made an offer worth £48 million ($61m) including add-ons, according to the Daily Echo, with discussions now ongoing. Liverpool’s most recent proposal of £45m ($57m) was rejected by the Saints on Monday.

Neymar told to leave PSG

Neymar is one of five Paris Saint-Germain stars who have been told they can leave the club this summer by new boss Luis Enrique and transfer chief Luis Campos. PSG are in the midst of a revamp, with Lionel Messi leaving to join MLS side Inter Milan on a free transfer and Kylian Mbappe now frozen out as the French giants hope to cash in on him this summer instead of losing him for free to Real Madrid in a year’s time. And Neymar is another big name superstar whose time at PSG looks set to be over. According to French outlet RMC Sport, Neymar, Marco Verratti, Renato Sanches, Hugo Ekitike and Juan Bernat have all been informed they are not part of Enrique’s plans for the future.

