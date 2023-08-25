Transfer: Bayindir set to undergo second medical with Man Utd; Chelsea agree deal to loan Santos

Altay Bayindir set for second medical with Man Utd ahead of transfer

Fenerbahce goalkeeper Altay Bayindir is set for a second medical with Manchester United ahead of his summer transfer, according to Haber Turk. The Turkey international recently underwent a pre-medical with United in Greece and the results were positive. United have already agreed a deal worth €7 million with Fenerbahce and his transfer could be finalised very soon. As per Haber Turk, United were negotiating with Fenerbahce for the best part of two months to sign the goalkeeper. Bayindir is now expected to travel to England where he will undergo another medical before finalising his contract.

Chelsea agree deal to loan Andrey Santos

Nottingham Forest have agreed a deal to take Andrey Santos on loan from Chelsea for the season, according to Fabrizio Romano. There will be no permanent option to buy the Brazilian, who is seen as a future star among senior figures at Stamford Bridge. The 19-year-old is yet to play a competitive match for the Blues, but he is already capped at senior level by Brazil and made a serious impression in his homeland with Vasco de Gama.

Greg Leigh: Oxford United sign Ipswich Town left-back for undisclosed fee

Oxford United have signed left-back Greg Leigh from Championship side Ipswich Town for an undisclosed fee. The 28-year-old made 20 appearances for the Tractor Boys in 2022-23 and helped them earn promotion from League One. “I’m really excited,” the Jamaica defender told BBC Radio Oxford. “I look at Oxford as a team that has been on the brink of success for a long time.

