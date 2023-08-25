Transfer: Bayindir set to complete Man United move; Arsenal want to sign Victor Nelsson

Bayindir set to complete Man United move

Altay Bayindir is set to land in Manchester today to complete his move to Old Trafford. Sports Digitale reports that the goalkeeper arrived at an airport in Istanbul on Friday morning. When he lands, Bayindir will go through a routine health check with Manchester United. He will then sign his contract to officially become a Red Devils player.

SOURCE: Sports Digitale

Arsenal want to sign Victor Nelsson

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal now reportedly want to sign Victor Nelsson, who has been linked with Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham Hotspur. According to Rudy Galetti, Arsenal want to sign Tottenham Hotspur target Victor Nelsson from Galatasaray in the summer transfer window. The Italian journalist has reported on Twitter that Arsenal are looking to sign a new defender following the injury to Jurrien Timber.

SOURCE: Rudy Galetti

Blackpool sign Huddersfield Town striker Jordan Rhodes on loan and ex-Sutton striker Kylian Kouassi

Blackpool have signed striker Jordan Rhodes on a season-long loan from Championship side Huddersfield Town as well as former Sutton United striker Kylian Kouassi on a three-year deal. Rhodes, 33, scored six goals in 35 games for the Terriers last season. Scotland international Rhodes has 225 goals in 586 career matches since his senior debut for Ipswich. 20-year-old Kouassi joins Blackpool following the end of his contract with Sutton earlier this summer.

SOURCE: BBC

