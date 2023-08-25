Transfer: Bayindir set for second medical with Man Utd; Arsenal agree £40m fee for Balogun

Altay Bayindir set for second medical with Man Utd ahead of transfer

Fenerbahce goalkeeper Altay Bayindir is set for a second medical with Manchester United ahead of his summer transfer, according to Haber Turk. The Turkey international recently underwent a pre-medical with United in Greece and the results were positive. United have already agreed a deal worth €7 million with Fenerbahce and his transfer could be finalised very soon. As per Haber Turk, United were negotiating with Fenerbahce for the best part of two months to sign the goalkeeper. Bayindir is now expected to travel to England where he will undergo another medical before finalising his contract.

SOURCE: Haber Turk

Arsenal agree £40million fee with Monaco for Chelsea target Folarin Balogun

Arsenal are set to land the most sizable fee of Edu’s reign as the club’s sporting director with Monaco prepared to pay £40million to sign Folarin Balogun. The Ligue 1 side have agreed a fee with the Gunners to sign the USA international who thrived in France last season while on loan with Reims. Balogun returned to his parent club earlier this summer, hoping to force his way into Mikel Arteta’s first team plans. But, with the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah, Leandro Trossard, as well as summer signing Kai Havertz ahead of him in the pecking order, Balogun’s hopes of regular first team football were remote.

SOURCE: Metro.co.uk

Chelsea forced into Lukaku U-turn

Chelsea may have to send Romelu Lukaku out on loan after all – as the striker has now decided against a move to Juventus. According to The Telegraph, the Blues are in discussions with Roma over a deal which would see Lukaku spend the 2023/24 campaign with Stamford Bridge icon Jose Mourinho. Chelsea had been determined to sell Lukaku this summer, but time is short following a breakdown in talks with Juventus.

SOURCE: The Telegraph

