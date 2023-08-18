Transfer: Bayern decides against signing De Gea; Arsenal open talks to sign Joao Cancelo

Bayern decide against signing De Gea

Bayern Munich have decided against signing David de Gea, according to Sky in Germany. The Spain international, 32, is still a free agent after leaving United earlier this summer. Bayern were considering giving De Gea a contract after holding talks. It’s believed the goalkeeper was willing to sign a deal, but manager Thomas Tuchel vetoed the transfer. It remains unclear where De Gea’s future lies after his 12-year spell at Old Trafford.

SOURCE: Sky Germany

Arsenal open talks to sign Cancelo

Arsenal are looking for a new full-back after the injury to Jurrien Timber and have now reportedly opened talks with Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo. Cancelo has been mentioned for much of the summer when it comes to Arsenal. Since returning from a loan spell with Bayern, Cancelo’s career has been in limbo a bit. But according to 90Min, Arsenal could offer the full-back a lifeline. 90Min claims that while there is big interest from Barcelona, it is Arsenal who have opened discussions over signing the Portuguese star.

SOURCE: 90min

Mbappe back in PSG squad

Kylian Mbappe has been included in Paris Saint-Germain’s squad to face Toulouse tomorrow. The French superstar missed last weekend’s opening 0-0 draw at home to Lorient before reaching an agreement with the club which has seen him return to the first-team setup. Mbappe has so far refused to sign an extension on his current deal which expires next summer, when he’d be allowed to join a new club for free. Midfielder Marco Verratti remains absent from the squad, with PSG expecting the Italian to leave before deadline day.

SOURCE: Daily Mirror

SportClub (

)