Transfer: Bayern decides against signing David De Gea; Arsenal agree deal to loan Runarsson out

Bayern decide against signing De Gea

Bayern Munich have decided against signing David de Gea, according to Sky in Germany. The Spain international, 32, is still a free agent after leaving United earlier this summer. Bayern were considering giving De Gea a contract after holding talks. It’s believed the goalkeeper was willing to sign a deal, but manager Thomas Tuchel vetoed the transfer. It remains unclear where De Gea’s future lies after his 12-year spell at Old Trafford.

SOURCE: Sky Germany

Arsenal agree deal to loan Runarsson out

Arsenal have reached an agreement with Cardiff City for Runar Alex Runarsson to join the Championship club on loan. Arsenal goalkeeper Runar Alex Runarsson will spend next season on loan in the second tier with Cardiff City, with a deal having been struck between the two clubs, as reported by journalist Mike McGrath. Arsenal signed Runarsson in the summer of 2020, after Emiliano Martinez left the club to join Aston Villa. Runarsson was brought in from Dijon to serve as a back up option to the Gunners’ then-No. 1, Bernd Leno.

SOURCE: Arsenal Insider

Napoli beat Arsenal and Liverpool to signing

Napoli look set to beat Arsenal and Liverpool to the signing of Spanish prospect Gabri Veiga for an initial €36million (£30m). Multiple reports state that the Celta Vigo midfielder’s transfer is imminent and a further €6m (£5m) will be paid in add-ons.

SOURCE: Daily Mirror

