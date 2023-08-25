Transfer: Bayern close in on deal for Chelsea star Chalobah; Man Utd join race to sign Toney

Bayern close in on deal for Chelsea star Chalobah

Bayern Munich are closing in on a deal to sign Chelsea centre-back Trevoh Chalobah, with Benjamin Pavard expected to leave the German side. The Bavarians are poised to sell Pavard to Inter in the coming days, with the two clubs agreeing on a €30 million (£26m/$33m) deal for the France international. The soon-to-be-completed move has Bayern looking elsewhere for reinforcements, and outcast Chalobah is top of their list, according to Gianluca DiMarzio.

United join Toney race

Manchester United have reportedly joined the race for Ivan Toney. The Mail claims the Red Devils are interested in a January move for the banned striker. Toney has switched agents in a hint that he is ready to leave Brentford. Chelsea and Tottenham are also credited with interest in signing the 27-year-old in the winter transfer window.

Mileta Rajovic: Watford sign striker from Swedish club Kalmar on five-year deal

Watford have signed forward Danish forward Mileta Rajovic from Swedish club Kalmar for an undisclosed fee. The 24-year-old has agreed a five-year contract at Vicarage Road and the Hornets say he will offer a “towering, physical presence” to their front line. He is Watford’s seventh summer signing but the first since midfielder Giorgi Chakvetadze arrived on 2 August.

