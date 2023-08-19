SPORT

Transfer: Bailly in talks to leave Man United; Arsenal ‘considering’ €60-70m offer for Kounde

Bailly in talks to leave

Eric Bailly is in talks with Fulham over a potential United exit, according to the Daily Mail. The Ivory Coast defender has not been given a squad number by Erik ten Hag this season and has been told he can leave. Bailly spent last season on loan at Marseille. United have tried but failed to shift the 29-year-old defender but could now have a suitable offer. Marco Silva’s side are interested in taking him off their hands.

Arsenal ‘considering’ €60-70m offer for Kounde

Arsenal are ‘considering’ to make an offer to sign Jules Kounde from Barcelona, according to Twitter user @ Blxck. The Gunners are said to be eyeing Barcelona’s difficult financial situation with their proposal to be between around €60-70million (£51.3-£59.9m).

Mitrovic ‘on his way’ to Al-Hilal

Fulham manager Marco Silva has confirmed star striker Aleksandar Mitrovic is set to leave the club to sign for Saudi Arabian team Al-Hilal. “He is on his way to leave the club,” Silva said after his side had been defeated 3-0 by Brentford in the Premier League this afternoon. “Both clubs have an agreement. He forced everything to leave the club – he wanted to leave.”

