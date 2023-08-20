Transfer: Axel Tuanzebe agrees to join Luton; Real Madrid prepare £100m bid for Mbappe

Axel Tuanzebe agrees to join Luton

Axel Tuanzebe has agreed to join Premier League new boys Luton Town on a free transfer after leaving Manchester United earlier this summer. The 25-year-old came through the academy ranks at Old Trafford but opted to leave the club after the expiry of his contract at the end of the 2022/23 campaign, sparking a scramble for his services.

Real Madrid prepare £100m bid for Mbappe

BILD reports that Los Blancos are preparing a late bid in the transfer window to land their top target. The offer is claimed to be in the £100million range, with the hopes that a late move will stop any lengthy games played with PSG over an agreement. It remains to be seen whether that will put an end to things, but there still seems to be some twists and turns to come in the near future.

Bayern Munich and United keen for PSG’s Marco Verratti

L’Équipe is reporting that Manchester United and Bayern Munich have both shown an interest in signing Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti (30), who is free to leave the club this summer.

Plenty of departures are expected from PSG between now and the end of the window. One of those is expected to be veteran midfielder Verratti, who has been at the club for over a decade. The Italian international has been told by Luis Campos and Luis Enrique that he is surplus to requirements, and finding a new club is, therefore a priority. He was left out of PSG’s squad to face Toulouse FC on Saturday.

Verratti already has an agreement in place with Al Ahli, however, the Saudi side is yet to find an agreement with PSG. However, there is also interest in Europe. Notably, Manchester United and Bayern Munich have both displayed an interest in Verratti in the past few days. L’Équipe adds that a move to Manchester United “cannot be ruled out.” Les Parisiens believe that a deal could be done around the €60m mark.

