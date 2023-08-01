Transfer: Axel Disasi set to undergo Chelsea medical; Sadio Mane completes medical with Al-Nassr

Disasi set for Chelsea medial

Axel Disasi is set to undergo a medical with Chelsea on Tuesday in London. The Blues have agreed a £38.6million deal with Monaco to sign the versatile defender who was part of France’s World Cup squad in Qatar. Manchester United and Newcastle had also been keen on the centre-back but Chelsea have now won the race for his signature. The move could push Trevoh Chalobah towards the exit door although Chelsea’s £45m valuation is likely to scare off potential suitors which include West Ham.

Sadio Mane’s Move to Al Nassr:

In a shocking development, Sadio Mané, the talented Senegalese forward, has completed medical tests and is set to join Al Nassr. Despite his desire to stay at Bayern, the club decided to part ways with him this summer. Football enthusiasts will fondly remember his impressive performances in Europe.

Inter ready fresh Scamacca bid

Inter Milan are set to submit a fresh proposal for Gianlucca Scamacca after an opening bid worth £17m plus add-ons was rejected by West Ham.The Hammers are looking to recoup at least £30m for the Italian frontman, who was signed for £35.5m from Sassuolo last summer.The 24-year-old is keen on a return to Serie A and is also attracting loan interest from Jose Mourinho’s Roma, who would like to include an obligation-to-buy, but West Ham favour a permanent sale. Torino also ready to raise their offer for Hammers flop Nikola Vlasic, who is desperate to rejoin the club following a successful loan spell last season.

