Transfer: Aubameyang set to leave Chelsea for free; Man Utd set to step up pursuit of Amrabat

Aubameyang to leave Chelsea for free

Chelsea are now expected to let Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leave the club to join Marseille for free, despite initially wanting a transfer fee for the forward. The ex-Arsenal man is on the verge of a return to Ligue 1 a decade after he last played in the French top division with Saint-Etienne. Aubameyang has seriously underwhelmed at Stamford Bridge and that is highlighted by the fact the Blues are willing to green-light his exit without receiving any compensation.

Amrabat to United intensifies

Manchester United are set to up their interest in Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat ahead of a pivotal week for the potential transfer. Italian outlet TGR have claimed that the Red Devils are planning an ‘attempt’ before Monday and they will try to close the signing this weekend. United have so far been reluctant to pay the asking price of £26m as they have other pressing areas of concern, but with Andre Onana in the building and positive talks for Rasmus Hojlund, Amrabat could be the next to follow.

Jake Caprice: Burton Albion bring in Exeter City wing-back on free

Burton Albion have made their ninth summer signing by bringing in wing-back Jake Caprice on a free transfer from fellow League One side Exeter City. The 30-year-old Londoner had a year left on his existing deal at Exeter. Ex-Crystal Palace trainee Caprice played for Blackpool, Lincoln, Woking, Leyton Orient and Tranmere before joining Exeter in August 2020.

RSport (

)