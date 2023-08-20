Transfer: Arteta willing to let Thomas Partey LEAVE; Man Utd step up efforts to sign Verrati

Arteta willing to let Partey LEAVE

Mikel Arteta is believed to have given Thomas Partey’s potential Arsenal exit the green light amid speculation linking the Ghanaian with a move to Galatasaray. Multiple clubs across Europe have been linked with a swoop for Partey this summer, including Italian titans Juventus, while he has been tipped to spark interest from the Saudi Pro League. However, it is Turkish Super Lig outfit Galatasaray who have made their interest concrete and opened transfer talks.

SOURCE: Daily Mirror

Man Utd step up efforts to sign Verrati

According to L’Equipe, United have stepped up their pursuit of PSG midfielder Marco Verrati. Verrati is believed to be on his way out of PSG with a move to Saudi Arabia on the cards. But it is claimed the 30-year-old, who made 38 appearances last season is wanted by United to solve their midfield issues.

SOURCE: L’Equipe

Aleksandar Mitrovic: Al-Hilal sign Fulham striker for ‘club record transfer fee’

Aleksandar Mitrovic has joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal from Fulham for what the Premier League side said was a “club record transfer fee”. The Serbia forward was not part of the Fulham squad for their 3-0 defeat by Brentford on Saturday, having pushed for a move away this summer. The 28-year-old will join Neymar in Al-Hilal’s attack, after the Brazilian moved to Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

SOURCE: BBC

