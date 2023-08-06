Transfer: Arteta keen on signing Kvaratskhelia; Chelsea begin contract negotiations with Maatsen

Arteta keen on signing Kvaratskhelia

Spanish publication Nacional has reported that Arsenal are prepared to ‘storm’ the transfer market to sign Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. It is claimed that Mikel Arteta is keen to sign the Georgia international this summer.

SOURCE: Nacional

Chelsea begin contract negotiations with Ian Maatsen

Mauricio Pochettino has told Ian Maatsen he wants him to stay and Chelsea have begun contract negotiations. His future is still not secure with West Ham United, Ajax and Lens interested in signing him this summer.

Source: @NizaarKinsella

Nantes want Arsenal star on loan

Marquinhos is wanted on loan by French side Nantes. The 20-year-old Brazilian winger had a spell with Norwich in the Championship last season, but struggled to make an impact at Carrow Road. He scored just one goal and amassed only one assist in his 11 Championship appearances.

SOURCE: Daily Mirror

West Ham make Solanke enquiry amid Scamacca move

West Ham have asked Bournemouth about Dominic Solanke as they look to replace Gianluca Scamacca. However, the Hammers look set to be disappointed with the Cherries keen to hang on to 24-year-old striker. Scamacca meanwhile, was due to travel to Italy yesterday after West Ham agreed a fee that could reach £26million from an initial £21m with Serie A side Atalanta.

SOURCE: Daily Mirror

