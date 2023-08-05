Transfer: Arteta keen on signing Kvaratskhelia; Chelsea agree personal terms with Michael Olise

Arteta keen on signing Kvaratskhelia

Spanish publication Nacional has reported that Arsenal are prepared to ‘storm’ the transfer market to sign Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. It is claimed that Mikel Arteta is keen to sign the Georgia international this summer.

SOURCE: Nacional

Olise personal terms

Chelsea have reportedly agreed personal terms with Crystal Palace star Michael Olise. The Blues have reportedly lined-up a £25m bid for the Frenchman, a bid that will fall under the £35m release clause in his contract. According to RMC Sport, Olise has already agreed personal terms with the club.

SOURCE: RMC Sport

Arthur Gnahoua: Grimsby sign former Morecambe forward on one-year deal

Grimsby Town have signed former Morecambe forward Arthur Gnahoua on a one-year deal after a successful trial. The 31-year-old was released by the Shrimps at the end of last season after two seasons with the Lancashire side. He previously worked with Mariners boss Paul Hurst during a spell at Shrewsbury.

SOURCE: BBC

