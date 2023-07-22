Transfer: Arteta decides next Arsenal signing; Chelsea show interest in signing Kylian Mbappe

Arteta decides next Arsenal signing

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta wants to sign a new midfielder despite adding Declan Rice and Kai Havertz to his ranks this summer, the Independent claims. Arteta is trying to build a Premier League-winning squad, having seen his fringe stars struggle to compete when injuries swept through his preferred XI towards the end of last season. Southampton’s Romeo La is a target, the report insists. However, around £60m will need to be raised in sales before the Gunners can enter the market for another big-money player.

SOURCE: The Independent

Chelsea show interest in Mbappe

With Kylian Mbappe set to leave Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Al Hilal have reportedly shown interest in signing the French star, according to journalist Fabrice Hawkins. Chelsea are considering the feasibility to sign the player while Al Hilal are reportedly ready to offer €400m to the player and €200m as transfer fee to PSG.

SOURCE: Fabrice Hawkins

Nathan Redmond: Burnley sign free agent winger on two-year deal

Burnley have signed winger Nathan Redmond on a free transfer on a two-year deal, with the option of a third. The 29-year-old spent last season at Besiktas, scoring five goals and providing five assists in 25 Turkish Super Lig appearances. Former Southampton and Norwich player Redmond, who has one England cap, left Besiktas at the end of his contract.

SOURCE: BBC

RSport (

)