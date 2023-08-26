Transfer: Arsenal willing to sell Gabriel; Man United ‘agree’ £6m deal to sign Bayindir

Arsenal willing to sell Gabriel

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are now reportedly willing to sell Gabriel in the summer transfer window. According to Football Transfers, Arsenal are “willing to listen” to offers for Gabriel in the final days of the window. There has been speculation linking the 25-year-old Brazilian central defender with Real Madrid as well as with clubs in Saudi Arabia.

SOURCE: Football Transfers

United ‘agree’ £6m deal for Bayindir

Manchester United have shaken hands with Fenerbahce on a £6m deal for goalkeeper Altay Bayindir, according to talkSPORT. The 25-year-old looks set to become United’s No.2 behind Andre Onana, who is set to miss a number of matches in January should Cameroon qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations. Bayindir was signed for £1.2m in 2019 and has played for Turkey five times. The report claims the shot-stopper is flying into England to complete a move following a medical asessment.

SOURCE: talkSPORT

Kudus issues West Ham update

Mohammed Kudus expects to become a West Ham player within the next 48 hours. The 23-year-old Ghanaian midfielder has agreed a five-year deal worth £100,000-a-week to join the Hammers from Ajax and will put pen to paper as soon as the two clubs have sealed an arrangement on the terms of the £40million fee. Kudus said: “I am waiting for the clubs to reach an agreement. It is between them now. I am patient. I have spoken to West Ham. Ajax knew about my talks with them and had given permission. I think the whole situation is very clear. Everyone involved knows where we all stand.”

SOURCE: Daily Mirror

