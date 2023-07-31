Transfer: Arsenal want to sign Kvaratskhelia and Kudus; Man U discuss deal for Todibo & Branthwaite

Arsenal want Kvaratskhelia and Kudus deals

Arsenal look to be firmly ramping up their transfer business once again as we head into the last month of the summer window. It’s all gone a little quiet at the Emirates since those deals for Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber and Kai Havertz were all wrapped up, with the focus switching to outgoings instead. But the rumour mill is now starting to crank up once again, with reports carried by The Sun today claiming that Arsenal are keen to sign both Ajax attacker Mohammed Kudus and Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

SOURCE: The Sun

Man Utd ‘discuss’ two defensive targets

Man Utd are reportedly ‘discussing’ signing Nice’s Jean- Clair Todibo or Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite. According to the Daily Mail, the pair are being eyed as potential targets to freshen up Erik ten Hag’s options.

SOURCE: Daily Mail

Albert Sambi Lokonga nears Arsenal exit

Burnley are leading the race to sign Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga this summer. The Belgian midfielder spent the second half of last season on loan at Crystal Palace and Arsenal are ready to let him go again in the current transfer window. Another loan move could be on the cards, or a permanent sale, and Burnley are currently the favourites to sign Lokonga.

SOURCE: Evening Standard

