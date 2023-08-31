SPORT

Transfer: Arsenal want to sign Eric Garcia, Sam Greenwood joins Middlesbrough on loan

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 9 hours ago
0 323 1 minute read

Arsenal want to sign Eric Garcia

Jurrien Timber’s injury has led to Mikel Arteta scouring the market for a left-sided defender and Mundo Deportivo name Barcelona’s Garcia as a genuine target. Barcelona boss Xavi is said to not be keen on selling up however, while LaLiga side Girona are also interested.

Greenwood joins Middlesbrough on loan

Leeds United midfielder Greenwood has joined Championship rivals Middlesbrough on a season-long loan, it has been confirmed. The 21-year-old joined Leeds from Arsenal three years ago and has gone on to make 35 senior appearances for the Whites, scoring one goal and providing five assists. His only goal for the club was a stunning curling effort in last November’s dramatic 4-3 home win over Bournemouth.

Ansu Fati agrees rogue move

Ansu Fati has green-lighted a loan move to Brighton, according to Fabrizio Romano.The Barcelona star was widely expected to join Tottenham for the rest of the season after a recent round of talks. But Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi has seemingly managed to convince Fati on the benefits of moving to the Amex Stadium. In one of the shock moves of the summer, the 20-year-old is supposedly one step away from joining the Seagulls.

Confaamnews (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 9 hours ago
0 323 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Transfer News: Done Deals, Reguilón Completes Man Utd Medical, Amrabat Keen On Utd Move

6 mins ago

Video: NPFL: Rangers Players Undergo Successful Medical Test

19 mins ago

Transfer News: Chelsea in talks to sign Gabriel, Man Utd are set to negotiate to sign Amrabat.

31 mins ago

CL Draw Updates: CL Group Stage Draw, UEFA Player of the Year, and Manager of the Year Winners

42 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button