Transfer: Arsenal want to sign Eric Garcia, Sam Greenwood joins Middlesbrough on loan

Arsenal want to sign Eric Garcia

Jurrien Timber’s injury has led to Mikel Arteta scouring the market for a left-sided defender and Mundo Deportivo name Barcelona’s Garcia as a genuine target. Barcelona boss Xavi is said to not be keen on selling up however, while LaLiga side Girona are also interested.

Greenwood joins Middlesbrough on loan

Leeds United midfielder Greenwood has joined Championship rivals Middlesbrough on a season-long loan, it has been confirmed. The 21-year-old joined Leeds from Arsenal three years ago and has gone on to make 35 senior appearances for the Whites, scoring one goal and providing five assists. His only goal for the club was a stunning curling effort in last November’s dramatic 4-3 home win over Bournemouth.

Ansu Fati agrees rogue move

Ansu Fati has green-lighted a loan move to Brighton, according to Fabrizio Romano.The Barcelona star was widely expected to join Tottenham for the rest of the season after a recent round of talks. But Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi has seemingly managed to convince Fati on the benefits of moving to the Amex Stadium. In one of the shock moves of the summer, the 20-year-old is supposedly one step away from joining the Seagulls.

