Transfer: Arsenal urged not to sell Folarin Balogun; Erik ten Hag wants to sign Antonio Rudiger

Gunners urged to keep Balogun

Arsenal legend Ray Parlous believes they should not sell Folarin Balogun this summer and give him a chance in the first team. Balogun has told Arsenal to either play him or sell him, insisting he “definitely won’t go on loan again” after spending last season at Stade de Reims. And Parlour believes he has what it takes to make the step up at Arsenal. “They still have to get a striker in and I think they should give Folarin Balogun a go because he did really well in France last season,” he told Genting Casino. “I’m lucky that I get to watch pre-season games, as well as training and I can see it being an interesting watch.”

Erik ten Hag wants to sign Rudiger

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is said to be keen on bringing former Chelsea star Antonio Rudiger to Old Trafford this summer, according to Spanish news outlet El Nacional. United are willing to offer the German defender an ‘untouchable’ role in the first team and ‘a much higher salary’ to return to the Premier League – just one year after leaving Stamford Bridge.

Luke Southwood: Goalkeeper joins from Reading on one-year deal

Cheltenham Town have signed goalkeeper Luke Southwood on a one-year deal from Reading. The 25-year-old spent last season on loan with the Robins and played in every one of their League One matches, keeping 16 clean sheets. He progressed through Reading’s academy and played 30 times for the club.

