Transfer: Arsenal unlikely to sign Eric Gracia; Arsenal reject Galatasaray bid for Thomas Partey

Arsenal unlikely to sign Eric Gracia

Arsenal are reportedly ‘unlikely’ to sign Barcelona defender Eric Garcia. Mundo Deportivo report that Xavi does not intend to sell the centre-back. Arsenal had apparently lined up Garcia as a potential replacement for long-term absentee Jurrien Timber.

Arsenal willing to sell Gabriel

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are now reportedly willing to sell Gabriel in the summer transfer window. According to Football Transfers, Arsenal are “willing to listen” to offers for Gabriel in the final days of the window. There has been speculation linking the 25-year-old Brazilian central defender with Real Madrid as well as with clubs in Saudi Arabia.

Chelsea plotting late move for 22-year-old Frimpong

Chelsea are reportedly keen on the Dutch defender Frimpong. According to a report from Fichajes, Chelsea are weighing up a move for the 22-year-old Bayer Leverkusen defender and it remains to be seen whether they can get a deal done. The 22-year-old has been a key performer for the German club over the past year and he contributed nine goals and 11 assists across all competitions last season. Frimpong has started the current campaign in impressive form as well and he has already scored twice for the German outfit.

Arsenal reject Galatasaray bid for Thomas Partey

Earlier this month, Takvim reported Galatasaray are willing to pay €10m to sign Thomas Partey while Arsenal want €14m to sanction his sale. The Turkish champions are looking for a new midfielder and their interest in the 30-year-old is further discussed by Fanatik. It’s claimed Galatasaray have made an offer to sign the Arsenal player on a loan deal with an option to buy. The report states the Ghana international was ‘looking forward’ to Galatasaray’s offer but a deal won’t take shape after Mikel Arteta’s side rejected their proposal.

Okilolonglife (

)