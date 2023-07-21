Transfer: Arsenal star Thomas Partey targeted by Al-Ahli; Man Utd prepare £43m for Hojlund

Arsenal star Thomas Partey targeted by Al-Ahli

Al Ahli are continuing their Premier League recruitment drive by targeting Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey as well as Fulham boss Marco Silva. The Jeddah based club have already signed free agent Roberto Firmino and Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy. They agreed a £30.4m deal with Manchester City for Riyad Mahrez and are closing on agreement over a fee with Newcastle United for Allan Saint-Maximin. Indeed, talks are at the stage where the Frenchman is poised to go for his medical on Friday. Now they have moved for Fulham boss Marco Silva, who has a £6m release clause, and want 30-year-old Arsenal defensive midfielder Partey too.

United readying fresh Hojlund bid

Manchester United are reportedly set to improve their bid for Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund to £43million, with add-ons also available in addition to that fee. According to Alfredo Pedulla, Atalanta are demanding a fee of £51m for their striker, with a further £8m add-ons also included in the deal. The Serie A side are keen to retain the services of the 20-year-old but would like the situation resolved swiftly if the higher powers at the club decide to green-light the sale, with manager Gian Piero Gasperini desperate to prepare for the upcoming season. Hojlund is said to be desperate to join United and has already agreed on personal teams with the Old Trafford outfit.

Marvelous Nakamba: Luton sign midfielder from Aston Villa

Luton Town have signed midfielder Marvelous Nakamba from Aston Villa on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee. The 29-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan with the Hatters and made 20 appearances. The Zimbabwe international scored the third penalty in the shootout victory over Coventry in the Championship play-off final.

