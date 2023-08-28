Transfer: Arsenal star Smith Rowe linked with Chelsea move, Man Utd fail with approach for Perisic

Arsenal star Smith Rowe linked with Chelsea move

Chelsea have suddenly been linked with a move to sign Arsenal star Emile Smith Rowe in the final week of this summer’s transfer window. The Gunners’ focus is on outgoings at the moment, but the last player Arsenal supporters want to see leave this week is 23-year-old Smith Rowe, who is a fan favourite at the Emirates. Now, in what is some worrying news, journalist Simon Phillips has claimed that Smith Rowe’s name came up when he was enquiring about Chelsea’s list of potential targets for the final week of the window.

Man Utd fail with approach for Perisic

Manchester United have received a major setback in their pursuit of 34-year-old Tottenham Hotspur utility man Ivan Perisic. According to a report by Football Transfers, Manchester United were keen on having Ivan Perisic in their ranks before the end of the transfer window. The Red Devils did approach the player’s agent for a possible transfer but their initial approach has been knocked back.

Baleba to undergo Brighton medical ahead of £25m move from Lille

Lille midfielder Carlos Baleba is set to undergo a Brighton medical in the next 24 hours. The Seagulls have agreed a deal with the Ligue 1 side in the region of £25m. The 19-year-old is seen as a replacement for Moises Caicedo following his record move to Chelsea.

Brentford B team player Kim called up to South Korea squad

Brentford B team player Ji-Soo Kim has been called up to the South Korea squad. He is going to play alongside the likes of Heung-Min Son and Hwang-Hee Chan. He cost Brentford only £500,000 from South Korean second-division side Seongnam.

Brentford are renowned in the game for their talent-spotting. Lee Dykes is their technical director and Phil Giles is the sporting director.

Kim will be part of the squad as South Korea play two friendly fixtures in the UK during the September international break. The first is against Wales in Cardiff on September 7 and the second is against Saudi Arabia at St James Park on September 12.

chelseaupdatez (

)