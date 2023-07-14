Transfer: Arsenal set to announce Timber deal today; Chelsea target Caicedo open to Liverpool move

Arsenal to announce Timber today

Arsenal will unveil the signing of Jurrien Timber today. According to Football.London, a minor contract issue has held up the Dutchman’s £40m arrival being confirmed despite the deal being done last week. Timber has even already conducted his first interview with the Arsenal media team and could be announced as the club’s second summer signing today.

Caicedo open to Liverpool move

Moises Caicedo is not wedded to the idea of joining Chelsea this summer. According to journalist Jacque Talbot, the Brighton midfielder is ready to assess other options as Chelsea talks drag on. Liverpool are an option, given them are set to lose Jordan Henderson and could lose Fabinho, and Caicedo would be open to the move.

Rodrigo leaves Leeds United and joins Qatari club Al Rayyan

Spain forward Rodrigo has left Leeds United and joined Qatari side Al Rayyan for an undisclosed fee. The 32-year-old signed for Leeds from Valencia for £26m in 2020 and was the club’s top scorer with 15 goals last season. Al Rayyan, who play in Qatar’s 12-team QNB Stars League, activated a release clause in Rodrigo’s contract, which had 12 months left to run at Elland Road.

