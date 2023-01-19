Transfer: Arsenal Seal The Signing Of Trossard As Chelsea Reach An Agreement With PSV For Madueke

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal have completed the signing of wantaway Brighton star Leandro Trossard on a four-year deal.

According to Fabrizio Romano, a renowned football journalist, Arsenal will pay Brighton £21m plus £6m in add-ons for the deal.

The Gunners have been in the January transfer market for a wide player, recently missing out on Mykhailo Mudryk, who joined Chelsea after Arsenal failed to reach his valuation.

The deal angered a great portion of Arsenal fans, but with Trossard joining the Gunners fans will find reason to smile as the Belgium star has vast Premier League experience compared to Mudryk, who has not.

Chelsea have reached an agreement with PSV to sign Noni Madueke.

According to Romano, the Blues have reached an agreement with PSV to sign Noni Madueke to a long-term deal. The fee is valued at around €35m, and the player is looking ahead to sealing the deal in a few days.

Credit: Twitter

GCGentleOfficial (

)