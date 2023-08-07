SPORT

Transfer: Arsenal reject offer for Balogun; Juventus keen to hijack Man Utd move for Amrabat

Arsenal reject Monaco’s offer for Balogun

Arsenal have rejected a formal offer from Ligue 1 side Monaco to sign Folarin Balogun, according to The Athletic. Other than Monaco, Inter are also keen on signing the USMNT striker who are in search of a number 9 after Edin Dzeko and Romelu Lukaku’s departure.

SOURCE: The Athletic

Juve plot Man Utd hijack

Juventus are keen to hijack Man Utd’s move for Sofyan Amrabat, according to Gazzetta dello Sport. The Red Devils were heavily linked with the Moroccan, but there has been a distinct lack of progress over the past week. Juve are now intent on giving the Fiorentina star an opportunity to remain in Italy. And the Bianconeri may even have held talks for Amrabat while they were negotiating Arthur Melo’s loan move to la Viola earlier this summer.

SOURCE: Gazzetta dello Sport

Max Thompson: Newcastle United goalkeeper joins Northampton Town on loan

Northampton Town have signed Newcastle United goalkeeper Max Thompson on loan until January. The 19-year-old will join the first team squad, with young Cobblers keeper James Dadge likely to go out on loan. Thompson has represented England at Under-18 level and was considered by Newcastle for last season’s Carabao Cup final after Nick Pope’s suspension.

SOURCE: BBC

