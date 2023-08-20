Transfer: Arsenal reject bid for Thomas Partey; Amrabat ‘very close’ to joining Liverpool

Partey bid rejected

Arsenal have rejected an offer for midfielder Thomas Partey, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. “Three weeks ago Arsenal rejected approaches for Partey from Saudi clubs for around €30-35million,” Romano told Caught Offside. “Arsenal said it was impossible to accept that kind of money, they wanted more than €45million to let Partey leave the club. So, I don’t really see this as a realistic opportunity for any club at the moment. “I don’t see Fenerbahce paying that kind of money and of course, Mikel Arteta is very happy with Partey, so to change the situation more than €45million (£38million) will have to be the fee.”

SOURCE: Fabrizio Romano

Amrabat ‘very close’ to joining Liverpool

Sofyan Amrabat’s move to Liverpool is ‘very close’ with the midfielder having already agreed terms on a deal, according to Spanish outlet Nacional. United have consistently been linked with the Moroccan, who played under Erik ten Hag at FC Utrecht. The Reds boss is open to further signings but will need to sell players first. That delay looks to have allowed Liverpool to swoop, with the report suggesting Amrabat is ‘one step away’ from joining Jurgen Klopp’s side.

SOURCE: Nacional

Klopp firm on Alisson interest

Liverpool lost Fabinho and Henderson to the riches of the Saudi Pro League, but Klopp is certain that Alisson will not be following his former team-mates to the Middle East. As reported by Mirror Football this week, the Reds will not entertain any bids for the Brazilian goalkeeper, no matter how high. And Klopp says the situation is very different from the two departed midfielders. “That should not happen,” he said of an Alisson exit. “Ali can play for another 10 years probably. Fab not and Hendo not, that’s a massive difference. Nobody came to me so far.”

SOURCE: Mirror Football

