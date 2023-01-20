Transfer; Arsenal Register Interest In Anthony, Arsenal Set To Sign €25m Rated Player Jakub Kiwior.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal register interest in Anthony.

Arsenal is reportedly interested in Jaidon Anthony, a winger for Bournemouth.

The Daily Mail reports that the Arsenal are interested in signing Anthony, whose deal with Bournemouth expires at the end of the current campaign.

After failing to acquire their main transfer target, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Arsenal has kept an eye out for other options to bolster their midfield.

Arsenal set to sign €25 million rated player Jakub Kiwior.

Jakub Kiwior, a defender from Poland, is reportedly close to joining Arsenal.

After Arsenal agreeing to a deal for Leandro Trossard, the Gunners are about to make Kiwior their second signing of the January transfer window.

Kiwior is a left-footed center back for Serie A team Spezia who can also play left back and in defensive midfield.

Before losing to France in the round of 16 at the World Cup in Qatar, the 22-year-old started each of his nation’s four games.

Newcastle United register interest in Calvert Lewin.

Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin is a target for Newcastle, and Eddie Howe wants to pay £35 million for him to go.

The Toffees striker has struggled mightily this season, only scoring once while battling a variety of minor injuries.

