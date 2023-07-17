Transfer: Arsenal receive €40m offer for Balogun; Chelsea agree £10m deal to sell Ampadu

Inter table Balogun bid

Arsenal have reportedly received an offer of €40million (£34.4m) for forward Folarin Balogun. Numerous sides have been linked with a move for the US international this summer, who is hoping to leave the Gunners if he cannot be assured of regular opportunities at the Emirate Stadium. Inter have settled on Balogun as the ideal striker acquisition following their failed pursuit of Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku, and Rai report that they have now tabled an opening bid for the striker. The 22-year-old is said to have been offered a five-year deal by the Serie A club.

Chelsea accept £10m deal for Ampadu

Chelsea have accepted a deal worth up to £10million from Leeds for Ethan Ampadu, writes Nizaar Kinsella. The 22-year-old has been included in Mauricio Pochettino’s squad for the pre-season tour of the USA, but will now stay behind to wrap up the move. As exclusively revealed earlier on Monday, the Wales international also had interest from clubs in the Premier League, Italy and Spain but Leeds’ bid was the only concrete interest and will now undergo a medical. Ampadu, who trained under new manager Pochettino last week, has just one year left on his contract and Chelsea were ready to cash in.

Man United hold talks over move for Suzuki

Tom Heaton may’ve signed a 12-month contract extension to play backup to Andre Onana, but Manchester United are also keen to sign another goalkeeper. That’s according to the Mail, who say that United have held talks over with Japanese side Urawa Reds over a £5million move for highly-rated shot-stopper Zion Suzuki, 20. Suzuki’s arrival could allow Heaton to join Luton, with Erik ten Hag previously blocking the veteran’s departure.

