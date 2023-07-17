Transfer: Arsenal receive €40m bid for Folarin Balogun; Chelsea to submit £70m bid for Caicedo

Inter table Balogun bid

Arsenal have reportedly received an offer of €40million (£34.4m) for forward Folarin Balogun. Numerous sides have been linked with a move for the US international this summer, who is hoping to leave the Gunners if he cannot be assured of regular opportunities at the Emirate Stadium. Inter have settled on Balogun as the ideal striker acquisition following their failed pursuit of Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku, and Rai report that they have now tabled an opening bid for the striker. The 22-year-old is said to have been offered a five-year deal by the Serie A club.

Chelsea to bid £70m for Caicedo

Chelsea are ready to submit a bid of £70million for Brighton star Moises Caicedo this week, according to the Evening Standard. Caicedo has already agreed personal terms with Chelsea, but Brighton are holding out for £100m for the 21-year-old midfielder. Chelsea have already seen a £60m bid rejected but will return with a new offer this week. The £105m Arsenal paid for Declan Rice is being used as justification for Caicedo’s valuation by Brighton.

Gray links

Crystal Palace are keen on a deal for Everton wide man Demarai Gray, who is another player with only one year left on his deal. The 27-year-old has also had enquiries from the Saudi Pro League, according to Sky. Then again, who hasn’t?

