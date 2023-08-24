Transfer: Arsenal ‘pushing’ to sign Ansu Fati; Man United prepare £21m bid for Leonardo

Arsenal ‘pushing’ to sign Barcelona star Ansu Fati

Arsenal are reportedly ‘pushing’ to sign Barcelona star Ansu Fati in this transfer window, as per Football Transfers. After narrowly missing out on winning the Premier League title last term, the Gunners have decided to spend big this summer to strengthen their squad in order to challenge on all fronts. They have already managed to reinforce multiple positions by spending more than £200m. However, it has been suggested that Mikel Arteta doesn’t want to stop the spending spree just yet as he is keen on adding more firepower.

SOURCE: Football Transfers

Man United prepare £21m bid for Leonardo

Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport claim Manchester United are ready to make an offer in the region of £21million for Brazilian forward Marcos Leonardo. United summer signing Rasmus Hojlund is expected to make his debut in the near future having arrived with a small injury. But the Red Devils may need to bring in a second central option with Ten Hag’s side struggling for goals to start the season. It’s now being claimed that Leonardo is a target for United and they’re reportedly ready to make an offer to Santos.

SOURCE: Gazzetta dello Sport

Moran set for Rovers switch

Brighton youngster Andrew Moran is set to join Blackburn Rovers on loan for the season. According to Fabrizio Romano, the highly-rated forward will link up with the Championship outfit for the 2023/24 campaign.

SOURCE: Fabrizio Romano

SportClub (

)