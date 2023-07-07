Transfer: Arsenal push for Frimpong deal; Man Utd close in on £100m deal for Hojlund and Onana

Arsenal push for Frimpong

The Gunners are ready to ramp up their interest in Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong. The full-back, 22, who used to play for Celtic, is also on the radar of Manchester United and Bayern Munich but the Express reports that Frimpong is high up on Arsenal’s shortlist with talks being held, but no bid yet tabled. Leverkusen have set a £42.7m price tag for Frimpong, which would further Arsenal’s busy and expensive summer. The north Londoners have previously attempted to do business with the German club having eyed winger Moussa Diaby.

Man Utd close in on £100m double deal

Manchester United are making progress in their efforts to bring in two more signings for Erik ten Hag this summer with a potential £100million double deal in the pipeline. The Inter Milan stopper is keen to link up with his former boss at Old Trafford and talks are ongoing between the two clubs regarding a fee. The Serie A giants are holding out for £50m (55m) for the Cameroonian, and United are confident of reaching a deal, with Fabrizio Romano reporting terms have been finalised with Onana’s representatives. Elsewhere, they have launched a £50m bid for Rasmus Hojlund, according to The Telegraph, which will bring them closer to meeting Atalanta’s demands for the Danish striker.

Madrid & Mbappe agree 5-year deal worth €50m

Kylian Mbappe has agreed to sign a five-year contract worth an incredible €50 million per year, Cadena SER reports. The striker could be on his way out of Paris Saint-Germain this summer unless he signs a contract extension by the end of the month and Madrid are ready to welcome him to the Spanish capital.

