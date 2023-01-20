TRANSFER: Arsenal planning loan transfer for Real Madrid young talented player Eduardo Camavinga

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

When the 20-year-old decided to leave Rennes and join the Spanish giants in 2021, he was one of the most highly sought-after players in all of football. He won the Champions League, La Liga, Supercopa de Espana, and UEFA Super Cup in his first year in Madrid.

The young player is currently having trouble getting enough playing time in the 2022–2023 season; he has made just five league starts so far but has appeared in another 11 games as a replacement. Camavinga will want to be selected for the starting lineup each and every week because to his talent and drive to develop and improve his game.

According to Standard, the Frenchman may be offered a loan move to the Emirates for the remainder of the season by the Gunners, who appear to have taken note of his problems. Given that Arsenal is now leading the Premier League standings, it is probably a lucrative opportunity for Camavinga.

