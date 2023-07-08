Transfer: Arsenal offered chance to sign Xavi Simons; Chelsea keen on signing Dusan Vlahovic

Gunners personally offered young talent

PSV have offered attacker Xavi Simons to Arsenal. The Gunners have shown interest in the player previously. PSG has a clause in his contract which allows them a buyback option at the nominal fee of £5.1m.

Chelsea keen on Vlahovic

Chelsea are reportedly interested in Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic. The Serbia international hasn’t always had it easy since joining the Old Lady from Fiorentina. But talkSPORT says that hasn’t put off the likes of Chelsea, who are keeping tabs on his situation. Vlahovic would be expensive, with Juventus keen on bringing in £70m for the forward. However, the Serie A side are open to selling the former Arsenal target.

Simeone tempted by Saudi offer

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone is tempted by a lucrative offer to manager Saudi club Al Ahli this summer, report Marca. Al-Ahli, who are based in Jeddah and count Roberto Firmino and Kalidou Koulibaly among their summer arrivals to date, currently do not have a coach and are eyeing up Simeone – who has a year left on his contract in Madrid.

