Transfer: Arsenal ‘not eager’ to sell Thomas Partey; Man United ‘in advanced talks for Hojlund’

Arsenal ‘not eager’ to sell Thomas Partey

Arsenal will only consider selling Thomas Partey this summer should they receive a suitable offer. The Ghana international, who is set to join up late with the rest of the first team squad who are already in America for their pre-season tour, was an influential part of a side that finished as runners-up to Manchester City last term. Partey’s form and fitness, however, deteriorated during the closing weeks of the campaign and nagging doubts over his durability are likely to see him demoted in Mikel Arteta’s pecking order. According to the Daily Mail , however, Arsenal are in no rush to sell Partey and would only countenance his sale if a fee of £40million is offered.

United ‘in advanced talks for Hojlund’

United are in deep-stage negotiations with Atalanta over a deal for Rasmus Hojlund, the Independent reports. Talks are currently over how much of the fee will be add-ons with a fee north of around £60m touted. The article claims that such an amount would see United stay within Financial Fair Play rules although, amid Andre Onana’s imminent £47m arrival, the club would need to raise extra funds to complete the purchase. Erik ten Hag has been given a transfer budget of £120m this summer.

Chelsea ponder Guehi return

Chelsea are weighing up whether or not to re-sign Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace – two years after the Blues offloaded him to their London rivals. New Chelsea head coach Mauricio Pochettino could look to draft in defensive reinforcements in the wake of Wesley Fofana’s serious knee injury. And according to The Guardian, Guehi could fit the bill after impressing at Selhurst Park.

SportWeb (

)