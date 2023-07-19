Transfer: Arsenal ‘not eager’ to sell Thomas Partey; Chelsea not keen on signing Maguire

Arsenal ‘not eager’ to sell Thomas Partey

Arsenal will only consider selling Thomas Partey this summer should they receive a suitable offer. The Ghana international, who is set to join up late with the rest of the first team squad who are already in America for their pre-season tour, was an influential part of a side that finished as runners-up to Manchester City last term. Partey’s form and fitness, however, deteriorated during the closing weeks of the campaign and nagging doubts over his durability are likely to see him demoted in Mikel Arteta’s pecking order. According to the Daily Mail , however, Arsenal are in no rush to sell Partey and would only countenance his sale if a fee of £40million is offered.

Chelsea not keen on signing Maguire

Some conflicting reports here. The Guardian write that Chelsea are not looking at Harry Maguire and also that he isn’t an option being turned to despite the injury to Wesley Fofana. Some good news, there, for plenty of worried fans that weren’t too keen on the deal.

City set to sign Gvardiol

Manchester City are close to completing their second signing of the summer, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that Josko Gvardiol is ‘on the verge’ of making a switch to the Etihad. City, who have already signed midfielder Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea, are now set to bolster their defence with the addition of Gvardiol. It is claimed an agreement has been reached over the transfer fee and that the player has ‘completed the first part’ of his medical.

