Transfer: Arsenal keeping tabs on Ivan Toney, Chelsea forced into Lukaku U-turn

Arsenal keeping tabs on Ivan Toney

Brentford are braced for Premier League clubs to bid for Ivan Toney in January, with Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur both monitoring his situation, according to the Times. The Bees value the 27-year-old striker at £80 million and he is expected to leave during the winter transfer window when he would have completed his eight-month ban for breaching gambling rules. Toney is already preparing to switch agents as he prepares to change clubs, and both Arsenal and Tottenham are expected to battle for his services. Toney’s suspension ends on January 16 but he will be eligible to join up with manager Thomas Frank’s squad in September for training as he would have served half of his ban by then.

Chelsea forced into Lukaku U-turn

Chelsea may have to send Romelu Lukaku out on loan after all – as the striker has now decided against a move to Juventus. According to The Telegraph, the Blues are in discussions with Roma over a deal which would see Lukaku spend the 2023/24 campaign with Stamford Bridge icon Jose Mourinho. Chelsea had been determined to sell Lukaku this summer, but time is short following a breakdown in talks with Juventus.

Man City in Nunes talks

Manchester City will have to raise their bid substantially if they are to prise Matheus Nunes away from Wolves. The champions opening bid of £47million was rebuffed by their Premier League rivals yesterday. Wolves are seeking a package worth around £65million for the midfielder, who has also been courted by Liverpool in the past.

