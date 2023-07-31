Transfer: Arsenal in talks over deal for Bitello: Kylian; Mbappe wants to sign for Real Madrid

Arsenal’s Bitello talks

Arsenal are locked in talks over a move for Brazilian midfielder Bitello, according to reports. The 23-year-old is keen on a switch to the Emirates Stadium with Mikel Arteta ready to add another midfielder to his squad after losing Granit Xhaka to Bayer Leverkusen. Bitello, who impressed for Gremio last season, is valued at under £9m. President Alberto Guerra spoke last week about his future and admitted many clubs have made offers, with Monaco also thought to be in the race for the highly-rated midfielder. “There are a lot of people watching Bitello, but there is no proposal, even to reassure our fans, at the moment,” Guerra told Rede Sul.

Mbappe wants to sign for Real Madrid

PSG ‘would love’ to do business with Liverpool to cash in on Kylian Mbappe this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano. But it seems likely that the player would put a stop to any potential move. The transfer guru has said that Mbappe remains determined to sign for Real Madrid, either now or when his contract runs out next summer, and is not prepared to join any other club as a result.

Ndiaye set for Blades exit

Illiman Ndiaye is poised to quit Sheffield United – just months after helping the Blades reach the Premier League. Ndiaye was influential in Sheffield United’s promotion campaign but has been linked with Marseille for months. And following lengthy negotiations, Fabrizio Romano is now claiming that a deal has been agreed between Ndiaye and the French giants.

