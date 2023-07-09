Transfer: Arsenal have to pay £25.5m for Laporte; Man Utd willing to pay €60m for Llorente

Arsenal have to pay £25.5m for Laporte

Arsenal could be about to get one over on Manchester City again in the transfer market as Mikel Arteta lines up another raid on his former club with a potential move for Aymeric Laporte. Reports suggest the treble winners have named their asking price for Laporte as Pep Guardiola prepares to sell the centre-back this summer, and the Gunners could swoop to sign a third player from City over the space of 11 months. According to Italian outlet TuttoJuve, City want at least £25.5m for Laporte and will use the funds to target Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig, with the German outfit recently admitting the Croatian is keen to join Guardiola’s men.

Man Utd willing to pay €60m for Marcos Llorente

Premier League giants Manchester United and Liverpool are reportedly both interested in securing the services of Atletico Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente this summer. Manchester United and Liverpool are set to make a move for Atletico Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente in the ongoing summer transfer window. That’s according to Spanish outlet Fichajes, who add both Premier League outfits are willing to spend “large amounts of money” in the region of €60 million to prise the Spanish attacker from lDiego Simeone’s side.

Twente eye Pellistri

Dutch side FC Twente are eyeing a loan deal for Facundo Pellistri, according to Voetbal International. United would be open to seeing the Uruguayan leave on loan for the season, having been impressed by Amad Diallo’s development at Sunderland. Twente are said to be one of several clubs keen on a deal.

RSport (

)