Transfer: Arsenal have to pay £212m to sign Mbappe; Man United closing in on signing Todibo

Arsenal have to pay £212m to sign Mbappe

Arsenal will have to cough up £212million to sign Kylian Mbappe from PSG this summer, according to a report from Diario AS. The Ligue 1 champions are believed to be willing to set such a high price, despite the risk of losing the French forward on a free transfer next summer. Recent reports had suggested that talks over a new contract were moving in the right direction, with possible compensation to the club if Mbappe were to leave on a free. However, the price tag set suggests that the case is far more fluid than staying or leaving, with chances of both still firmly on the table. There could also be an impact from the perception of the PSG dressing room too, following on from a recent decision made for the new season. According to AS, the squad have held a vote on the next captain and have decided to stick with Marquinhos over Mbappe.

SOURCE: Diario AS

United close in on Todibo

Manchester United are reportedly closing in on the signing of Jean-Clair Todibo. L’Equipe say the Nice defender could be headed for Old Trafford as discussions have been positive. Should Todibo arrive, Harry Maguire could fall even further down the pecking order. Maguire has already snubbed a move to West Ham as he wants to fight for his place at United but they are still keen to sell.

SOURCE: L’Equipe

Pepe gets Saudi offer

Arsenal star Nicolas Pepe has received an offer to move to the Saudi Pro League. RMC Sport claims Arsenal are negotiating a fee with an unnamed Saudi club today. Pepe rejected the chance to join Turkish side Besiktas last week. The winger has entered the final year of his contract at Arsenal and is not in Mikel Arteta’s plans.

SOURCE: RMC Sport

RSport (

)