Transfer: Arsenal eye Lavia as replacement for Thomas Partey; Chelsea close to Caicedo agreement

Arsenal Partey replacement

Arsenal will step up their pursuit of Southampton star Romeo La if Thomas Partey leaves. Partey is claimed to have agreed personal terms with an unnamed club from the Saudi Pro League. He was a key player for Mikel Arteta last season and, despite the arrival of Declan Rice, would likely be replaced. CBS Sports says the Gunners will formally enter the race for £50m-rated La if Partey completes a move away.

Chelsea close to Moises Caicedo agreement

Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has delivered an update on Moises Caicedo’s move to Chelsea. It is said the Blues and Brighton are in talks daily about the player’s transfer fee, with a price tag of £100m being discussed. And an agreement is touted as getting close!

Liverpool’s Fabinho shortlist

It’s a conundrum that Jurgen Klopp never saw coming. Whilst the Liverpool boss had plans to trim his squad this summer, with James Milner leading a quartet of big-name players to be moved on this month after their contracts expired, selling Fabinho to Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal was not part of them. But now the Brazilian looks almost certain to move on in a deal worth £40 million.

